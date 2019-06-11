Log InSign up
Krisp Windows

Mute background noise during calls

Krisp Windows noise cancelling app mutes background noise in real time calls. With one click it removes all sounds for incoming and outgoing calls. Krisp Mac won a Golden Kitty award as Product of the Year. It works with any communication apps and headphones.
Krisp reduces noise on calls using machine learning, and it's coming to Windows soonIf your luck is anything like mine, as soon as you jump on an important call, someone decides it's a great time to blow some leaves off the sidewalk outside your window. 2Hz's Krisp is a new desktop app that uses machine learning to subtract background noise like that, or crowds, or even crying kid...
Real-Time Noise Suppression Using Deep Learning | NVIDIA Developer BlogImagine waiting for your flight at the airport. Suddenly, an important business call with a high profile customer lights up your phone. Tons of background noise clutters up the soundscape around you - background chatter, airplanes taking off, maybe a flight announcement. You have to take the call and you want to sound clear.
Reviews
Narek Gevorgyan
Hripsime Kirakosyan
krisp
Helpful
  • Pete Roberts
    Pete RobertsFounder TrueSaaS.io
    Pros: 

    Simple setup, removes background noise :)

    Cons: 

    Small issue with the Speaker Mute Noise setting.

    Great product and can't wait for a mobile version to be released! The only issue I found was the other persons audio did not come through cleanly (bit broken up) when Speaker "Mute Noise" was active.

    Pete Roberts has used this product for one week.
    Comments (2)
  • Armen Saghatelian
    Armen Saghatelian
    Pros: 

    Ease of use, intuitive setup

    Cons: 

    None that I know of.

    Krisp is a pioneer in this field. No alternatives to compare with.

    Armen Saghatelian has used this product for one month.
    Comments (1)
Discussion
Arto Minasyan
Arto Minasyan
MakerPro
Hey there Product Hunters, Arto, Co-Founder of Krisp here! After we launched our Krisp noise canceling app for Mac, many of you were asking about the launch of Windows version. So, we have been tirelessly working on it for a while now and the time has finally come to launch it here! Krisp for Windows is here and we are super excited to introduce it to you. It has all the same features as Krisp for Mac, which means that it mutes both incoming and outgoing noise allowing you to speak and listen without noise. You can use it with any communications app that you want and wear any of your favorite headphones. Krisp will work with all of them! Krisp does all the audio processing directly on your device which provides maximum privacy. All thanks to you and your endless support, Krisp Mac recently won a Golden Kitty Award as the Audio & Voice Product of the Year. We want you to have the best possible experience with our Krisp app, and can't wait to hear your feedback!
Thomas Schultz-Wenk
Thomas Schultz-Wenk
Yes!! I was waiting for that!
Tigran Hakobyan
Tigran Hakobyan
It's awesome to see Krisp available for WIndows too. Great job, guys!
Suchit Puri
Suchit Puri
Congratulation guys, Are you guys planning something for linux too ?
Arto Minasyan
Arto Minasyan
MakerPro
@suchitpuri Not in the near future. iOS and Android versions are coming in next few months
Melik Karapetyan
Melik Karapetyan
Amazing Product, High quality voice, intuitive interface.
