Krisp Windows
Mute background noise during calls
Simple setup, removes background noise :)
Small issue with the Speaker Mute Noise setting.
Great product and can't wait for a mobile version to be released! The only issue I found was the other persons audio did not come through cleanly (bit broken up) when Speaker "Mute Noise" was active.
- Pros:Cons:
Ease of use, intuitive setup
None that I know of.
Krisp is a pioneer in this field. No alternatives to compare with.
Arto Minasyan
Hey there Product Hunters, Arto, Co-Founder of Krisp here! After we launched our Krisp noise canceling app for Mac, many of you were asking about the launch of Windows version. So, we have been tirelessly working on it for a while now and the time has finally come to launch it here! Krisp for Windows is here and we are super excited to introduce it to you. It has all the same features as Krisp for Mac, which means that it mutes both incoming and outgoing noise allowing you to speak and listen without noise. You can use it with any communications app that you want and wear any of your favorite headphones. Krisp will work with all of them! Krisp does all the audio processing directly on your device which provides maximum privacy. All thanks to you and your endless support, Krisp Mac recently won a Golden Kitty Award as the Audio & Voice Product of the Year. We want you to have the best possible experience with our Krisp app, and can't wait to hear your feedback!
Yes!! I was waiting for that!
@thomas_schultz_wenk please enjoy.
It's awesome to see Krisp available for WIndows too. Great job, guys!
@tigranhakobian thank you.
Congratulation guys, Are you guys planning something for linux too ?
@suchitpuri Not in the near future. iOS and Android versions are coming in next few months
Amazing Product, High quality voice, intuitive interface.