Arto Minasyan
Maker
😉Greetings Product Hunters, I’m Arto, the Co-Founder of Krisp. 🔥We’re presenting you an absolutely new product that’s designed specifically for meeting rooms. It’s called Krisp Rooms and it solves 2 of the most prominent pain points of conference rooms: background noise and room echo. It cancels both noise and echo in real-time while having multi-voice support, which means all the meeting participants will be heard crystal clear. With Krisp Rooms you will have a superior meeting experience together with your coworkers and teammates, with no need for expensive room system setup and audio equipment. You can effortlessly connect to your Zoom Rooms, Microsoft Teams Rooms, Webex Room or any other meetings as Krisp Rooms supports all of the popular room system software. And best of all, Krisp Rooms works with meeting rooms of any shape and size, with as many participants as you want. Below see live demo from my co-founder Davit. Currently, it’s only available for Windows, but you know we won’t leave our Mac users hanging. We are excited for you to try our new product, so let us know how it goes!
