Take calls from wherever you want without being embarrassed for the crying baby noise or airport announcement in the background. No one will know where you are.
Reviews
- Pros:
This is just amazing tool!Cons:
Not available for mobile and windows :(
The even cooler thing is that you can mute background noise not only on your own end, but also for the incoming communication.Ashot Arzumanyan has used this product for one week.
Ben@harowitzblack · Yes, I'm Ben. noshit!
This is the coolest thing I've seen in a while. Love it!
Hoai Pham@hoai_pham
It is nice app
Anurag Mehra@anuragmehra · Marketing Manager with REVE Systems
Are you planning to create iOS or Android app?
Davit Baghdasaryan@davit_baghdasaryan · CEO & Co-Founder at 2Hz.ai
@anuragmehra iOS and Android won't come soon as it's not possible to register a virtual microphone/speaker under mobile OS architecture.
Davit Baghdasaryan@davit_baghdasaryan · CEO & Co-Founder at 2Hz.ai
Hi ProductHunt, I'm the CEO&Co-Founder of 2Hz.ai, the maker of Krisp app. @ozgrozer could you please list me and @artavazd_minasyan as Makers? This has been an accidental launch for us and caught us by surprise. We are very excited with it though! Krisp is using Deep Learning to separate background noise from human voice in real time. This is the first deployment of DNN based noise cancellation in laptops. And I must say the quality is quite amazing. Currently the App is only available on Mac. Windows version will come very soon. You can use Krisp with any Conferencing app and headset of your choice. Please download it, start using and share your feedback here. We will be happy to answer all your questions.
Baadier Sydow@baadier · Founder
This is perhaps a weird usage but would this improve the quality of my tutorial/course video's audio? It doesnt seem to be one of the applications of the tech?
