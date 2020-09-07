Kompose by Kommunicate

discussion
Hello Product Hunters 👋, I am glad to share our latest product, Kompose, with you. Kompose is a GUI (Graphical User Interface) based, NLP-powered chatbot builder with no coding requirements. Customer support professionals and marketers can use it to create utility chatbots in less than 5 minutes. I know that there are a plethora of chatbot building tools out there. Why one more? The idea is simple - Kompose is built on top of Kommunicate - a customer support suite. So now, you need not make an AI chatbot on a different platform and connect it to your already existing customer support suite. So you can manage your complete workflow, from chatbot building to deploying on website and apps, from automating transition to live chat agents to escalated resolution - all this can be done just in one place. A few things that make Kompose super awesome: Backed by powerful NLP Simple, intuitive UI Rich messaging support for smooth interaction Automatic chatbot to human handoff I am excited to hear what you have to say about it and answer any questions you have. PS: We are giving two months of the full-feature trial of Kompose (and the while suite - Kommunicate) to all Product Hunters. 🔥
