Markus Gilles
Maker
Co-Founder and CEO at Klima.com
👋 Hey Hunters! I’m Markus, CEO and Co-Founder of Klima. After many months of research, design, and development, we’re stoked to launch our climate action app on Product Hunt. Let us know your thoughts! As a special thank you, we’ll plant a tree for everyone who shares their feedback here on PH with us today 🥳🌳 🔥 The Problem Klima was born out of the realization that we need all hands on deck if we want a fighting chance to reach the 1.5°C Paris Agreement goal. And yet, while millions of individuals want to take climate action, there’s no easy enough way for everyone to do so. This leaves a massive potential immobilized. 🌍 Klima in a Nutshell With Klima, everyone can become carbon neutral immediately and sustainably: Calculate your carbon footprint and offset it by supporting science-backed climate projects that remove or prevent the same emissions elsewhere. Next, learn how to shrink your footprint over time and watch your positive impact grow. ♥️ What Makes Klima Special We’re big believers in the power of great UX to overcome friction. For carbon offsetting/reduction, it’s friction that keeps millions going from climate intention to climate action. To tackle this we religiously focused on “loveability” — creating the most simple, transparent, and rewarding user experience we could imagine. 💡 Feature Spotlight 🍃Carbon Calculator: Use our quick and fun chat tool to calculate your carbon footprint and understand the climate effects of your lifestyle. 🍃 Climate Subscription: Offset your footprint with a simple monthly subscription. Choose from nature, tech, or social impact projects that neutralize your emissions by reducing carbon elsewhere. All projects are independently measured, verified, and monitored by the highest international standards. 🍃 Climate Checklist: Go beyond offsetting by shrinking your footprint further. Get personalized tips from our Climate Checklist and reduce your subscription every time you commit to a sustainable lifestyle change. 🍃 Impact Transparency: Our live impact tracker shows your saved CO2 growing every day and shows how that translates to concrete measures on the ground, like the number of trees you planted, or the amount of clean electricity you made possible. 🍃 Shareability: No one is going to solve climate change alone. That’s why we’re building Klima to inspire others by putting social sharing front and center. 💫 The Big Vision: Klima makes carbon-neutral living radically easy for everyone. But this is just the beginning. Our vision is to turn carbon neutrality into a mass movement and unleash the potential of individual action at scale. Next on the roadmap: social integration, community challenges, milestones, and gamification. We can’t wait to hear your feedback and ideas!
This is so exciting! A beautiful and simple user experience to help everyone to take action against climate change. Kudos to the team for building this.
Governments and (most) companies are dragging their feet. Klima empowers consumers (= us!) to take action to reduce or compensate our footprint. I'm obviously a big fan 😍
I always assumed carbon offsetting was expensive and complicated, not with Klima! For less than <€10 month I am now carbon neutral and it took me only a few minutes to calculate my footprint. I love that Klima continues to encourage me and give me tips to reduce my carbon footprint, while simultaneously investing in trees, solar energy and clean cookstoves for those who need it. In 2020 and beyond, as time is running out to save our planet, it should be a no-brainer for everyone (who has the financial privilege to be able to do so) to offset their carbon footprint.
Hej, Jonas here, Co-Founder and Chief Product. Great to be launching on PH again! Ask me anything about the product, user experience, designs ✌️