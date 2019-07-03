Deals
Klaus
Conversation review tool for support teams
Klaus is a conversation review tool for support teams. Integrates with your help desk, good for improving quality of answers and on-boarding new agents
Klaus, the 'conversation review' tool for support teams, picks up $1.9M seed
"No bad conversations between companies and their customers is what we're shooting for," Kair Käsper tells me. He's the CEO of a relatively new startup called Klaus, which he founded together with old high school friend Martin Kõiva. Most recently the pair were employees at ...
