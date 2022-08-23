Products
Home
→
Product
→
KB Clip
Ranked #15 for today
KB Clip
Turn Slack conversations into documentation in seconds
10% Off
•
Free Options
KB Clip helps companies who don't have time for documentation. It instantly generates rough docs from their natural Slack conversations. How-to's, FAQs, and more are stored in a wiki for future reference.
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
by
KB Clip
About this launch
KB Clip
Turn Slack conversations into documentation in seconds
0
reviews
1
follower
KB Clip by
KB Clip
was hunted by
Matt Nunogawa
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Matt Nunogawa
. Featured on August 24th, 2022.
KB Clip
is not rated yet. This is KB Clip's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#69
Report