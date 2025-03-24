Subscribe
Supercharge your clipboard with LLMs
Kaiboard turns repetitive AI tasks into shortcut presses. Kaiboard allows you to bind prompts to shortcuts, which will run on your clipboard text.
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Kaiboard gallery image
Kaiboard gallery image
Kaiboard gallery image
Kaiboard gallery image
About this launch
Supercharge your clipboard with LLMs.
Kaiboard by
was hunted by
Sandro Rybarik
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Sandro Rybarik
. Featured on March 26th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Kaiboard's first launch.