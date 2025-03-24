Launches
Kaiboard
Supercharge your clipboard with LLMs
Kaiboard turns repetitive AI tasks into shortcut presses. Kaiboard allows you to bind prompts to shortcuts, which will run on your clipboard text.
Free Options
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Kaiboard
Supercharge your clipboard with LLMs.
Kaiboard by
Sandro Rybarik
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Sandro Rybarik
. Featured on March 26th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Kaiboard's first launch.