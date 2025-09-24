Launching today
Deamoy
Vibe code your app, then visually perfect it
63 followers
Vibe code your app, then visually perfect it
63 followers
Inspired by Figma’s craft and Lovable’s magic, Deamoy fuses the best of both: streamable JIT rendering, AI and visual edits in perfect sync, and editable sites from a single prompt in seconds. The fastest, freest AI app builder is here.
Free Options
Launch tags:Design Tools•Website Builder•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Up to $100k FREE AWS credits — Let Spendbase cut your AWS bill & boost your startup growth!
Let Spendbase cut your AWS bill & boost your startup growth!
Promoted
👋 Hey PH community, I’m Onbing, founder of Deamoy.
Today I’m excited to share Deamoy with you , which my team have been building for two years.
We believe Deamoy represents the final form of AI-powered website/app builder:
Familiar workflows, but in a way you’ve never seen before.
Where Deamoy started
About a year ago, while using a Vibe Coding tool, my design teammate (no technical background) kept asking:
“Can I change this color to the exact one I want?”
“Why can’t I drag to resize and adjust the margins right here?”
“Can I drag this block down instead?”
“Wouldn’t it be great if I could see the layers?”
“And can I save this template for reuse later？”
I thought the answer was simple: “Just tell the AI.”
But of course, like many of you have experienced, it often took multiple prompts, wasted credits, and still didn’t feel right—things that should have been effortless in a design tool.
That’s when we started asking:
What if we combine the magic of Vibe Coding with the freedom of visual design?
What we built
In the process, we spent a lot of time on the engineering side: teaching AI to generate output that can be turned into a structured visual format—one that allows freeform design like Figma, supports real-time multi-user collaboration, and AI can modify it after manual edits for continuous refinement.
The workflow now looks like this:
Prompt → AI Generating → Streamable Rendering → Visual Design → AI Editing → One-click Publish.
One breakthrough we’re proud of: Streamable JIT Rendering.
Instead of waiting for code to generate, compile, and preview, you see your app/website frame by frame almost instantly after sending a prompt.
This turned Deamoy into the fastest AI-powered app builder.
What’s next
Deamoy is still early—we’re polishing every day. But we couldn’t wait any longer to put it in your hands.
To thank everyone for the support:
Every new user gets 200 free credits, and all premium plans are 50% off this month.
With your feedback and support, we believe we can deliver something truly intuitive and powerful for creators everywhere.
Would love for you to give it a try 🙏
Magicam
Wow I can't wait to have a try.
@arthur_winston3 Thx, I can't wait to receive your feeling after using Deamoy too.
Agnes AI
Need something that actually lets designers tweak layouts visually without fighting with prompts for long..... streamable JIT rendering sounds like such a time-saver! Can you share more about template reusability?
@cruise_chen
We can't agree more about your view, and so proud of impressing you with JIT.
Plz check the cases in landing page to remix. :)