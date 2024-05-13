Launches
Justinmind User Flows
Justinmind User Flows

Design, simulate and validate user flows

Free
We've developed a tool that lets you create user flows, integrate them with your fully-functional prototype, and simulate and validate these flows with your stakeholders.
Launched in
Design Tools
Prototyping
Wireframing
 by
Justinmind
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Loom
Loom
17,441 upvotes
Great way to capture issues for customer support and also to ust it internally.
MongoDB
MongoDB
792 upvotes
Great opensource Document Database for desktop or Dockerization.
Discord
Discord
844 upvotes
Great product for instant communiction in development teams.
About this launch
Justinmind
JustinmindAll-in-one UI and UX design tool
11reviews
136
followers
Justinmind User Flows by
Justinmind
was hunted by
Xavier Renom Portet
in Design Tools, Prototyping, Wireframing. Made by
sarah justinmind
,
Xavier Renom Portet
,
Pau
,
Sergi Arevalo
,
Elena Roca
,
Enrique Cano
,
Carlos Galdó
,
jordi
,
Guillem Pérez
,
Carla Justinmind
,
Bernat
,
Jennifer Pelegrin
and
Gabriela P
. Featured on May 29th, 2024.
Justinmind
is rated 4.9/5 by 11 users. It first launched on December 6th, 2014.
