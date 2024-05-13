Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Justinmind
See Justinmind’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Justinmind User Flows
Ranked #16 for today
Justinmind User Flows
Design, simulate and validate user flows
Visit
Upvote 67
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We’ve developed a tool that lets you create user flows, integrate them with your fully-functional prototype, and simulate and validate these flows with your stakeholders.
Launched in
Design Tools
Prototyping
Wireframing
by
Justinmind
Haggle
Ad
A CTA buyers want to click, when they aren't ready to demo
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Loom
17,441 upvotes
Great way to capture issues for customer support and also to ust it internally.
MongoDB
792 upvotes
Great opensource Document Database for desktop or Dockerization.
Discord
844 upvotes
Great product for instant communiction in development teams.
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Justinmind
All-in-one UI and UX design tool
11
reviews
136
followers
Follow for updates
Justinmind User Flows by
Justinmind
was hunted by
Xavier Renom Portet
in
Design Tools
,
Prototyping
,
Wireframing
. Made by
sarah justinmind
,
Xavier Renom Portet
,
Pau
,
Sergi Arevalo
,
Elena Roca
,
Enrique Cano
,
Carlos Galdó
,
jordi
,
Guillem Pérez
,
Carla Justinmind
,
Bernat
,
Jennifer Pelegrin
and
Gabriela P
. Featured on May 29th, 2024.
Justinmind
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 11 users. It first launched on December 6th, 2014.
Upvotes
67
Comments
2
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#48
Report