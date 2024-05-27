Launches
Just Polls
Just Polls
The simplest and affordable way to create polls in Slack
Introducing Just Polls, the simplest, most affordable Slack app for instant team feedback. Start for free, customize polls, and view real-time results. Boost productivity and streamline decisions!
Launched in
Slack
Productivity
by
Just Polls
About this launch
Just Polls
The Simplest and Affordable Way to Create Polls in Slack!
Just Polls by
Just Polls
was hunted by
Marcelo Dominguez
in
Slack
,
Productivity
. Made by
Marcelo Dominguez
. Featured on May 28th, 2024.
Just Polls
is not rated yet. This is Just Polls's first launch.
