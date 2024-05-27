Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Just Polls
Just Polls

Just Polls

The simplest and affordable way to create polls in Slack

Free Options
Introducing Just Polls, the simplest, most affordable Slack app for instant team feedback. Start for free, customize polls, and view real-time results. Boost productivity and streamline decisions!
Launched in
Slack
Productivity
 by
Just Polls
About this launch
Just Polls
Just PollsThe Simplest and Affordable Way to Create Polls in Slack!
0
reviews
5
followers
Just Polls by
Just Polls
was hunted by
Marcelo Dominguez
in Slack, Productivity. Made by
Marcelo Dominguez
. Featured on May 28th, 2024.
Just Polls
is not rated yet. This is Just Polls's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-