This is a launch from Google
Jules
Your asynchronous AI coding partner
Jules by Google Labs is an asynchronous AI coding agent that works on your GitHub repos. Understands project context, fixes bugs, builds features & offers audio changelogs. Public beta now open.
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Development
Google
Organizing the world's information
4.68 out of 5.0
Jules by
Google
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Development
kathy simpson
. Featured on May 21st, 2025.
Google
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 797 users. It first launched on November 29th, 2013.