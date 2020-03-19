Log In
Job Description Generator

Free, editable job description templates for tech roles

Job Description Generator is a set of free templates, inspired by top companies and startup that startups can leverage to create better job descriptions.
At adaface.com, we help companies identify the best engineers by automating first round technical interviews with a conversational chatbot, Ada. The first step to hiring the best engineers is to create an inspiring job description, which encourages top candidates to apply. We internally use a collection of job descriptions for our customers. We created a tool around it, and are opening it to the wider community today, if anyone finds this useful.
Great help for generating job description!!
@narasimhasuda Thank you, Narasimha. Glad you found it useful!
