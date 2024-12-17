Subscribe
Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit
Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit

Most affordable generative AI supercomputer

Introducing the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit, offering up to 67 TOPS of AI performance for $249. Existing users can upgrade their JetPack SDK for a "super" boost.
