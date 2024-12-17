Launches
This is the latest launch from NVIDIA
Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit
Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit
Most affordable generative AI supercomputer
Introducing the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit, offering up to 67 TOPS of AI performance for $249. Existing users can upgrade their JetPack SDK for a "super" boost.
Launched in
Robots
Hardware
by
NVIDIA
About this launch
NVIDIA
The official handle for NVIDIA.
8
reviews
913
followers
Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit by
NVIDIA
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Robots
,
Hardware
. Featured on December 18th, 2024.
NVIDIA
is rated
5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on May 13th, 2015.
Points
116
Comments
0
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#45
