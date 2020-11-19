discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Dani Grant
Maker
Jamming at Jam.dev
Thanks Ben for hunting us! Hey PH community, we are so excited to launch Jam Wand - point, click, and change your website - starting with changing website copy. Jam Wand is the tool Irtefa and I wished we had when we were product managers at Cloudflare. We used to spend too much engineering time changing copy. We felt bad asking engineers for yet another copy change, and engineers felt bad because checking out yet another copy-fixes branch is time consuming and boring. It was a lose-lose. We wished changing copy on a website was as easy as changing copy in a Google Doc. That was the goal for building Jam Wand. With Jam Wand, any non-technical member of the team - without dealing with code or git - can make copy changes to their live website. It opens up pull requests to the codebase, so all engineers have to do is review and merge, and the copy change is live. We think collaborative teams where everyone can contribute what they do best -- where customer support can update in-product help text, marketing can update landing page copy, dev rel can update developer docs, sales can update CTA text, and so on, leads to better products - which makes teams happy, users happy, it is a win-win. Can't wait to hear what you all think.
Share