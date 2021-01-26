discussion
Dani Grant
Maker
Jamming at Jam.dev
Hey PH community, we are so excited to launch Jam Genies - a network of amazing experts from Facebook, Slack, Netflix, Snap, and others to help you improve your website. How it works: just choose a genie, pick a time, pay their one time fee, and Jam with them. It’s one-on-one help from an expert, on-demand, about your exact problem. So - for example - say you’re a founder and you’re about to fundraise. With Jam Genies, you can now book a session with an investor like Erik Torenberg and get his take on how your website comes across to investors. (Erik was one of the first people to give us feedback before we went out to fundraise and it was fantastic). Or, if you’re having trouble with referrals, you can summon a growth genie like Nicole Obst, the former Head of B2C Web Growth at Dropbox. (We did this at Jam and Nicole was invaluable!) Or, if you’re having trouble making your onboarding flow intuitive, you can summon a design genie like Dara Oke, product design lead at Netflix. (We did this twice Dara was so helpful). Can't wait to hear what you think. Big thanks Kevin for hunting us! And cheers to the core team: @nikolazaris, @pekiseven and @renahlee_, @anna_trg, and @vcroyle.
Very impressed :-)
Too kind @gingerevans1 !
Wooot! Help is always appreciated!
It looks like you got really impressing people on your platform, how did you found them?
We are super, super grateful that they chose to be a part of Jam! Almost everyone in the group is someone who we ourselves got product or landing page advice from, so we are especially excited because we know firsthand how really helpful and knowledgeable they all are! 😁 ❤️
Best in the world feedback on your site/product. Woot?!