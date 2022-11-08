Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Jam
See Jam’s 5 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Jam for GitHub
Ranked #6 for today
Jam for GitHub
Report bugs in GitHub 20x faster
Visit
Upvote 62
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Jam is the fastest way to file bugs in GitHub. It’s just 2 clicks for you, and every issue auto-includes device info, console logs and network requests, so engineers love it too.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Jam
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Jam
Collaboratively edit your website.
94
reviews
86
followers
Follow for updates
Jam for GitHub by
Jam
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Dani Grant
,
Alberto Romero
,
Marc LaRocco
,
Marijana Filipovic
,
Petar Cirkovic
,
Paweł
,
Mohd Irtefa
,
Tony Stuck
,
Preston Pham
,
Cyrus Roshan
and
Chad Pugh
. Featured on November 9th, 2022.
Jam
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 90 users. It first launched on October 20th, 2020.
Upvotes
62
Comments
15
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#41
Report