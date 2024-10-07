  • Subscribe
    Jam for Customer Support
    Jam for Customer Support

    Record customer bugs w/ dev logs

    Fix reported bugs 20x faster. Get screen recordings with auto-included dev logs from your customers, directly in the support chat. Share with engineers as a link or ticket. Never debate whether a bug is real again!
    Customer Success
    Customer Communication
    Developer Tools
    Jam
    Intercom
    Jam
    Jam1 click to capture a perfect bug report 🚀 140K+ happy users
    Jam for Customer Support by
    Jam
    was hunted by
    Dani Grant
    in Customer Success, Customer Communication, Developer Tools. Made by
    Dani Grant
    ,
    Ivanha Paz
    ,
    Cyrus Roshan
    ,
    Chris Rodemeyer
    ,
    Ian McClanan
    ,
    Mohd Irtefa
    ,
    Marijana Filipovic
    ,
    Petar Cirkovic
    ,
    Chad Pugh
    ,
    Oskar Otwinowski
    and
    Marc LaRocco
    . Featured on October 8th, 2024.
    Jam
    is rated 4.8/5 by 113 users. It first launched on October 20th, 2020.
