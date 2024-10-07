Launches
This is the latest launch from Jam
See Jam’s 9 previous launches →
Home
Product
Jam for Customer Support
Ranked #19 for today
Jam for Customer Support
Record customer bugs w/ dev logs
Fix reported bugs 20x faster. Get screen recordings with auto-included dev logs from your customers, directly in the support chat. Share with engineers as a link or ticket. Never debate whether a bug is real again!
Launched in
Customer Success
Customer Communication
Developer Tools
by
Jam
Jam
1 click to capture a perfect bug report 🚀 140K+ happy users
117
reviews
1.3K
followers
Follow for updates
Jam for Customer Support by
Jam
was hunted by
Dani Grant
in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Dani Grant
,
Ivanha Paz
,
Cyrus Roshan
,
Chris Rodemeyer
,
Ian McClanan
,
Mohd Irtefa
,
Marijana Filipovic
,
Petar Cirkovic
,
Chad Pugh
,
Oskar Otwinowski
and
Marc LaRocco
. Featured on October 8th, 2024.
Jam
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 113 users. It first launched on October 20th, 2020.
Upvotes
29
Comments
8
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#31
