Ashish Kumar
This is pretty cool & very timely. I actually discovered it by searching on duckduckgo and thought it was posted "7m" - 7months ago, lol. Where can I see the code?
@ashfame here you go: https://gitlab.com/jam-systems/jam
As an Android user i fully support this!
Hi everyone! 🍞 Jam is a lightweight implementation of audio spaces (think: Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces, Orbit, …) that runs in any modern browser on iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, Linux or perhaps even your smart fridge. It is a bit like Zoom, just without video, screen sharing and messaging. Another way to think of Jam is group calls with a simple ui. You see who is in the room, who is speaking, who isn't speaking, who agrees (fast microphone flashing) who might want to say something (slow microphone flashing) and so on. Not less but also not more (!) @doublemalt, @mitschabaude and me did a 1 day hackathon to get basic audio calling over WebRTC working and then fixed a few bugs over the last few days. Still early but far enough to get some first impressions from all of you. Thanks for giving Jam a try!
Have been using this for a bit and I'm just amazed at how completely frictionless it is, no app required, no plug-ins, no pre-release browser-features or running on iOS only, no invites and no phone number verifications, no tracking and no basic/premium upsells—none of that. It literally is just one click and you are live. Not even an account is needed. This has to be one of the quickest ways to jump on an ad-hoc call with someone I've seen. No meet-up calendar invite, no Zoom-client download. Why did it take the Clubhouse hype for this to suddenly appear and be used widely? Really curious to see where it goes and if it can withstand the upcoming traffic.
Genius!! Thanks Thomas!