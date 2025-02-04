Launches
Jam AI
This is a launch from Jam
See 10 previous launches
Jam AI
Your AI that writes bug reports + repro steps for you ⚡️
Never write repro steps again! Now you can write bug reports with AI in 1 click. Just record a bug and let Jam do the rest. AI writes the technical description and steps to reproduce from your video.
Productivity
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Launch discussions
About this launch
Jam
Report and resolve bugs 10x faster
4.85 out of 5.0
Jam AI by
Jam
was hunted by
Dani Grant
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Timothy Corvino
,
Dani Grant
,
Tomasz Cichociński
,
Oskar Otwinowski
,
Chris Rodemeyer
,
Marijana Filipovic
,
Martin Merschroth
,
Ian McClanan
,
Ivanha Paz
,
Marc LaRocco
,
Petar Cirkovic
and
Mohd Irtefa
. Featured on February 6th, 2025.
Jam
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 116 users. It first launched on October 20th, 2020.