Jam AI

Jam AI

Your AI that writes bug reports + repro steps for you ⚡️
Never write repro steps again! Now you can write bug reports with AI in 1 click. Just record a bug and let Jam do the rest. AI writes the technical description and steps to reproduce from your video.
Meet the team

Jam AI by
Jam
was hunted by
Dani Grant
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Timothy Corvino
,
Dani Grant
,
Tomasz Cichociński
,
Oskar Otwinowski
,
Chris Rodemeyer
,
Marijana Filipovic
,
Martin Merschroth
,
Ian McClanan
,
Ivanha Paz
,
Marc LaRocco
,
Petar Cirkovic
and
Mohd Irtefa
. Featured on February 6th, 2025.
Jam
is rated 4.8/5 by 116 users. It first launched on October 20th, 2020.