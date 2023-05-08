Products
This is the latest launch from Ivella
See Ivella’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Ivella Joint Accounts
Ivella Joint Accounts
Modern joint checking & savings with 4.9% APY
Visit
Upvote 8
30-day trial of Pods+
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Introducing Ivella Joint Accounts & Savings Pods - two new financial products designed for modern relationships.
Launched in
Fintech
Money
Banking
by
Ivella
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Ivella
Banking and savings designed for couples.
8
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Ivella Joint Accounts by
Ivella
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Fintech
,
Money
,
Banking
. Made by
Kahlil Lalji
,
Vishal Dubey
,
Eric Wang
,
Eric Jubber
,
Emanuel Kassie
,
Joanna Liu
,
Kyle Lee
and
Kehan Zhang
. Featured on May 12th, 2023.
Ivella
is rated
5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on April 27th, 2022.
Report