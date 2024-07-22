Launches
Invue Prep
Invue Prep
Mock interviews with AI
Invue Prep is an AI-powered mock interview platform. Practice your interview skills with an AI interviewer, get instant feedback, and improve your confidence. 🤖 AI-powered mock interviews 🎯 Real-time feedback 🧑🎓 Ideal for job seekers and students
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Career
Invue
Invue
Screen Candidates Faster With AI Interviewer
Invue Prep by
Invue
Dheemanth Reddy BS
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Career
Dheemanth Reddy BS
. Featured on July 23rd, 2024.
Invue
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on July 8th, 2024.
