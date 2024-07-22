Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
This is the latest launch from Invue
See Invue’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Invue Prep
Invue Prep

Invue Prep

Mock interviews with AI

Free Options
Invue Prep is an AI-powered mock interview platform. Practice your interview skills with an AI interviewer, get instant feedback, and improve your confidence. 🤖 AI-powered mock interviews 🎯 Real-time feedback 🧑‍🎓 Ideal for job seekers and students
Launched in
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
Career
 by
Invue
Polymer hiring
Polymer hiring
Ad
Hiring made simple
About this launch
Invue
InvueScreen Candidates Faster With AI Interviewer
1review
35
followers
Invue Prep by
Invue
was hunted by
Dheemanth Reddy BS
in Hiring, Artificial Intelligence, Career. Made by
Dheemanth Reddy BS
. Featured on July 23rd, 2024.
Invue
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on July 8th, 2024.
Upvotes
22
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-