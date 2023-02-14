Products
Investor Seeker
Ranked #4 for today
Investor Seeker
The world's easiest way to find potential investors
Let AI go into the wild and find potential investors for you. Applies to a pre-seed round, seed round, post-seed round, series A round, series B round and so on. Finds you VCs as well as Angel Investors (individuals) and much more.
Launched in
Fundraising
by
Investor Seeker
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
Investor Seeker
The world's easiest way to find potential investors
Investor Seeker by
Investor Seeker
was hunted by
John Brooks-Vien
in
Fundraising
. Made by
John Brooks-Vien
. Featured on February 15th, 2023.
Investor Seeker
is not rated yet. This is Investor Seeker's first launch.
