Investor Seeker
Ranked #4 for today

Investor Seeker

The world's easiest way to find potential investors

Let AI go into the wild and find potential investors for you. Applies to a pre-seed round, seed round, post-seed round, series A round, series B round and so on. Finds you VCs as well as Angel Investors (individuals) and much more.
Launched in Fundraising by
Investor Seeker
About this launch
was hunted by
John Brooks-Vien
in Fundraising. Made by
John Brooks-Vien
. Featured on February 15th, 2023.
Investor Seeker
is not rated yet. This is Investor Seeker's first launch.
