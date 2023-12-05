Products
Investor Ratings
Investor Ratings
A vetted, founder-first guide to investors
We're creating an investor guide for the startup ecosystem by curating a list of vetted, founder-submitted reviews of investors, so other founders can find out who they should work with when fundraising.
Launched in
Investing
Venture Capital
Fundraising
by
Investor Ratings
Sixty
The makers of Investor Ratings
About this launch
