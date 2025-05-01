Launches
Integrations by Anthropic
Claude can now connect to your world
Integrations, a new way to connect your apps and tools to Claude.
About this launch
Integrations From Anthropic
Integrations by Anthropic by
Integrations From Anthropic
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Kevin Garcia
,
Kyle Turman
,
Scott White
,
Ephraim Tekle
,
Brooke DeWitt
and
Mike Krieger
. Featured on May 2nd, 2025.
Integrations From Anthropic
