Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Indie Match

Indie Match

Get introduced to a new maker each month to stay accountable

get it

Indie Match is a platform where we introduce you with a new person when you start a new project to help you stay accountable, and create the ideal environment for idea sharing.

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
James Gallagher
James Gallagher
Makers
James Gallagher
James Gallagher
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
James GallagherMaker@jamesstewart · Indie Maker, Founder @ Open Commit
Hey Product Hunt! It’s awesome to be releasing another product! Recently I participated in Pat Walls’ 24 Hour Startup challenge, where I built a startup, live on Twitch, in 24 hours. Indie Match is a service that connects makers with each other to create an environment of shared knowledge and social accountability. Every time you start a new project, you can request an introduction to a new maker so you can get fresh insights on the product you are working on. 📖 You will be able to request an introduction starting November 30th. This project was inspired by both Serendipity by @ManasviniK, and Cowrkr by @amrith, as I feel passionately about the vision that introducing two people can help develop a great working environment. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them! 😸
Upvote (2)·
Nikolay Siabrenko
Nikolay Siabrenko@nikolay_siabrenko · Web developer, Maker of Upvote-Bell.com
@jamesstewart Congrats for the launch 😉 It's something like WIP community?
Upvote (1)·
Nikolay Siabrenko
Nikolay Siabrenko@nikolay_siabrenko · Web developer, Maker of Upvote-Bell.com
@jamesstewart https://getmakermatch.xyz - this page doesn't work
Upvote ·