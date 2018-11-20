Indie Match is a platform where we introduce you with a new person when you start a new project to help you stay accountable, and create the ideal environment for idea sharing.
James GallagherMaker@jamesstewart · Indie Maker, Founder @ Open Commit
Hey Product Hunt! It’s awesome to be releasing another product! Recently I participated in Pat Walls’ 24 Hour Startup challenge, where I built a startup, live on Twitch, in 24 hours. Indie Match is a service that connects makers with each other to create an environment of shared knowledge and social accountability. Every time you start a new project, you can request an introduction to a new maker so you can get fresh insights on the product you are working on. 📖 You will be able to request an introduction starting November 30th. This project was inspired by both Serendipity by @ManasviniK, and Cowrkr by @amrith, as I feel passionately about the vision that introducing two people can help develop a great working environment. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them! 😸
Nikolay Siabrenko@nikolay_siabrenko · Web developer, Maker of Upvote-Bell.com
@jamesstewart Congrats for the launch 😉 It's something like WIP community?
Nikolay Siabrenko@nikolay_siabrenko · Web developer, Maker of Upvote-Bell.com
@jamesstewart https://getmakermatch.xyz - this page doesn't work
