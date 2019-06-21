Log InSign up
Idea Picker

#2 Product of the DayToday
The Idea Picker is a simple tool you can use to compare your ideas.
Compare your ideas visually by Potential Benefit, Time to Build, and Personal Interest.
📈 Plot your ideas visually
👉 Pick the best one
🚀 Start making it
Reviews
Discussion
Andrew Tye
Hey PH, the Idea Picker is basically a digital version of my dri-erase board! 💡 It's a simple tool that compares your project ideas so you know which one to focus on. 📈 Plot your ideas against each other 👉 Pick the best one to make 🚀 Start making it! You can also store the ideas so when you're ready for the next one nothing has to be re-entered.
Dmitri Kyle Brereton
Dmitri Kyle Brereton
Just yesterday, I spent a good 2 hours going through my Trello board of ideas to process them all 🤯. This would've been a very useful tool to have. Do you have plans to allow people to add their own categories/criteria? Also some small feedback, the site isn't very responsive, my window was a bit less than full screen and some of the text was hidden.
Andrew Tye
@dkb868 thanks for the feedback! yes, need to work on making the chart more responsive :(
Andrew Tye
@dkb868 yes definitely plan to allow people to add their own options for comparison. that is actually ready to go but wanted to get some feedback today about what options would be good. Do you have any suggestions?
