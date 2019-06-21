Idea Picker
Hey PH, the Idea Picker is basically a digital version of my dri-erase board! 💡 It's a simple tool that compares your project ideas so you know which one to focus on. 📈 Plot your ideas against each other 👉 Pick the best one to make 🚀 Start making it! You can also store the ideas so when you're ready for the next one nothing has to be re-entered.
Just yesterday, I spent a good 2 hours going through my Trello board of ideas to process them all 🤯. This would've been a very useful tool to have. Do you have plans to allow people to add their own categories/criteria? Also some small feedback, the site isn't very responsive, my window was a bit less than full screen and some of the text was hidden.
