Hunter Campaigns

Simple cold email campaigns

#3 Product of the DayToday
Compose, personalize and schedule follow-ups.
Sent from your Google account.
Hunter prepares the emails and follow-ups for you, and lets you add a personal touch to every message.
Available for free.
Nicolas Grenié
Nicolas Grenié
Hunter
Hunter has been killing it for many years now, they've built an essential tool for any person in sales/customer success/outbound marketing to find the email addresses of anybody on the planet. I have used it a number of times... but not always got answer back. Maybe because my cold emailing technique was not the best one. With Outreach from Hunter I will be able to up my game and have a real tracking around cold emailing :)
Antonio Dimas
Antonio Dimas
Boom! 🚀 Loved this, i’ve been using Hunter.io for a while —in fact, I landed my first ever agency client with their email finder extension. We will definitely try this out over Yesware. Curious to know the pricing for mail merge campaigns and follow-ups (does not show on their website)? 🤔
François Grante
Maker
François Grante
Maker
@antonio_dmya Hi Antonio, the Campaigns are completely free. You can find the full pricing of Hunter here: https://hunter.io/pricing
Dario
Dario
Awesome feature addition
Andrew Paterson
Andrew Paterson
Hunter is a benchmark; perfect value proposition, easy yet powerful, beautiful UI and rock solid build - and the bonus, amazing people & service! It's my tool of choice and coincidence, I pitched the app to a client yesterday and didn't even know about the 'cold e-mail' option! Look no farther 👏
Antoine Finkelstein
Maker
Antoine Finkelstein
Maker
@apaterson Thank you for the kind words Andrew 🙏
Mario Arabov
Mario Arabov
Been using hunter since the beginning. Great new features guys. Keep it up!
Giovanni Lepori
Maker
Giovanni Lepori
Maker
@mario_arabov Thanks Mario! Hunter PH launch feels like ages ago - glad to hear you have been with us since the beginning 👍
Mario Arabov
Mario Arabov
@gglepori eh si, esattamente nel 2015 vi ho scoperti e da allora vi raccomando in giro 🚀
Giovanni Lepori
Maker
Giovanni Lepori
Maker
@mario_arabov Grazie Mario, che sorpresa: non pensavo fossi italiano! Grazie ancora per la raccomandazione.
Mario Arabov
Mario Arabov
@gglepori eh si il cognome inganna :)
