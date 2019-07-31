Hunter Campaigns
Simple cold email campaigns
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Hunter
Nicolas Grenié
Hunter has been killing it for many years now, they've built an essential tool for any person in sales/customer success/outbound marketing to find the email addresses of anybody on the planet. I have used it a number of times... but not always got answer back. Maybe because my cold emailing technique was not the best one. With Outreach from Hunter I will be able to up my game and have a real tracking around cold emailing :)
Upvote (4)Share
Boom! 🚀 Loved this, i’ve been using Hunter.io for a while —in fact, I landed my first ever agency client with their email finder extension. We will definitely try this out over Yesware. Curious to know the pricing for mail merge campaigns and follow-ups (does not show on their website)? 🤔
Maker
@antonio_dmya Hi Antonio, the Campaigns are completely free. You can find the full pricing of Hunter here: https://hunter.io/pricing
Hunter is a benchmark; perfect value proposition, easy yet powerful, beautiful UI and rock solid build - and the bonus, amazing people & service! It's my tool of choice and coincidence, I pitched the app to a client yesterday and didn't even know about the 'cold e-mail' option! Look no farther 👏
Maker
@apaterson Thank you for the kind words Andrew 🙏
Been using hunter since the beginning. Great new features guys. Keep it up!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@mario_arabov Thanks Mario! Hunter PH launch feels like ages ago - glad to hear you have been with us since the beginning 👍
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@mario_arabov Grazie Mario, che sorpresa: non pensavo fossi italiano! Grazie ancora per la raccomandazione.