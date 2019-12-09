Hull for Zapier

Discussion
Romain Dardour
Hey Producthunt friends! 👋 We built Hull's Zapier integration to be much more than just a set of triggers and actions. We created a deep connection that unites Zapier’s best of breed workflow engine combined with Hull’s system of intelligence to create ultimate combo for personalization, allowing to go beyond everything you have ever used before. Happy to answer all your questions!
Hunter
As a big fan of Zapier and Hull, I'm excited to see the possibilities unlocked through this
😍
Awesome! Good job!