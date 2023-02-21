Products
This is the latest launch from Hubble
See Hubble’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Hubble Contextual In-Product Surveys
Hubble Contextual In-Product Surveys
Continuous UX insights from your real users
Visit
Upvote 20
25% off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Hubble is a contextual feedback tool that allows product and design teams to collect insights from users. Hubble supports generative research through unmoderated prototype tests and evaluative feedback through hyper contextual in-product surveys,
Launched in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
SaaS
+3 by
Hubble
About this launch
Hubble
Contextual UX insights from real product users
2
reviews
335
followers
Follow for updates
Hubble Contextual In-Product Surveys by
Hubble
was hunted by
Brian Byun
in
. Made by
Brian Byun
,
Minhye Kim
,
Nicholas Hwang
and
David Byun
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
Hubble
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on December 15th, 2022.
Upvotes
20
Comments
10
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#146
