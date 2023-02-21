Products
This is the latest launch from Hubble
See Hubble’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Hubble Contextual In-Product Surveys

Hubble Contextual In-Product Surveys

Continuous UX insights from your real users

Free Options
Hubble is a contextual feedback tool that allows product and design teams to collect insights from users. Hubble supports generative research through unmoderated prototype tests and evaluative feedback through hyper contextual in-product surveys,
Launched in Design Tools, User Experience, SaaS +3 by
Hubble
About this launch
Hubble
HubbleContextual UX insights from real product users
2reviews
335
followers
Hubble Contextual In-Product Surveys by
Hubble
was hunted by
Brian Byun
in Design Tools, User Experience, SaaS. Made by
Brian Byun
,
Minhye Kim
,
Nicholas Hwang
and
David Byun
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
Hubble
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on December 15th, 2022.
Upvotes
20
Vote chart
Comments
10
Vote chart
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#146