Hubble
Hubble
AI powered OS for product research
Hubble is an AI Powered research tool to gather continuous product feedback from real users. Users can use AI to auto-generate product research studies on any topic and collect real-time responses from users in the product using our SDK.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Design
by
Hubble
Hubble
AI powered OS for product research
Hubble by
Hubble
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Design
. Made by
Brian Byun
,
Nicholas Hwang
,
Minhye Kim
and
David Byun
. Featured on December 15th, 2022.
Hubble
is not rated yet. This is Hubble's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
6
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#172
