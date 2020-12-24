  1. Home
How Bad Is Your Spotify?

A sophistacted A.I. judges your awful taste in music.

Funny
Music
Spotify
#3 Product of the Day
Think you've got a great taste in music? Are you down with the latest trends? Consider yourself a bit of music connoisseur, ey!?
...Well, let's see what this AI thinks about that! 🤖
Nathan Svirsky
Hunter
Co-Founder @HomeWerk
I always thought I was cool. Today I learnt I am not. 🤣 How about you? ---- 💻 Project by https://pudding.cool/ 🤖 AI trained by 👍 Mike Lacher https://www.mikelacher.com/ 👍 Matt Daniels https://pudding.cool/author/matt...
Chris Messina
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
I FEEL JUDGED!
Kanan TandiOpen to network.
Just used this! it was fun. Liked the bot interaction part as well. And didn't understand the Kill/Marry/F**k part! Lol!
