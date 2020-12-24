How Bad Is Your Spotify?
A sophistacted A.I. judges your awful taste in music.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Nathan Svirsky
HunterCo-Founder @HomeWerk
I always thought I was cool. Today I learnt I am not. 🤣 How about you? ---- 💻 Project by https://pudding.cool/ 🤖 AI trained by 👍 Mike Lacher https://www.mikelacher.com/ 👍 Matt Daniels https://pudding.cool/author/matt...
Share
I FEEL JUDGED!
Just used this! it was fun. Liked the bot interaction part as well. And didn't understand the Kill/Marry/F**k part! Lol!