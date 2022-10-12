Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Hoppy Copy
Hoppy Copy
Write incredible email marketing copy—in seconds ⚡
Visit
Upvote 31
100% FREE for 1 Month
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Write high-converting emails 10x faster. Our AI assistant produces powerful copy for dozens of email marketing campaigns, drips, newsletters and more—in seconds! ⚡
Try it for free!
Launched in
Writing
,
Email Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Hoppy Copy
HYCU Protégé for AWS
Ad
Free no-code, no-script backup for AWS
About this launch
Hoppy Copy
Write incredible email marketing copy—in seconds ⚡
0
reviews
84
followers
Follow for updates
Hoppy Copy by
Hoppy Copy
was hunted by
Josh B
in
Writing
,
Email Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Josh B
and
Andrey M
. Featured on October 17th, 2022.
Hoppy Copy
is not rated yet. This is Hoppy Copy's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report