This is the latest launch from Home Assistant
Home Assistant Voice

A open, local, and private voice assistant for your home

High-quality, affordable voice hardware for Home Assistant - designed for privacy and local processing. Experience voice assistants that serve users, not corporations.
Home Automation
Home Assistant
Paulus Schoutsen
. Featured on December 22nd, 2024.
Home Assistant
is rated 4.9/5 by 14 users. It first launched on March 31st, 2014.
