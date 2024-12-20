Launches
This is the latest launch from Home Assistant
See Home Assistant’s 3 previous launches →
Home Assistant Voice
Home Assistant Voice
A open, local, and private voice assistant for your home
High-quality, affordable voice hardware for Home Assistant - designed for privacy and local processing. Experience voice assistants that serve users, not corporations.
Home Automation
Home Assistant
Home Assistant
Open Source Home Automation
Home Assistant Voice by
Home Assistant
Alex Gap
Home Automation
Paulus Schoutsen
Featured on December 22nd, 2024.
Home Assistant
4.9/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on March 31st, 2014.
70
1
