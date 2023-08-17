Products
Home
→
Product
→
Hold For Me
Hold For Me
An AI assistant that waits on hold for you
Never wait on hold again! Hold for me's AI assistant will call on your behalf. It will navigate customer service lines, be patient, and when a human answers, it will call you to join!
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Hold For Me
About this launch
Hold For Me
An AI assistant that waits on hold for you
1
review
8
followers
Follow for updates
Hold For Me by
Hold For Me
was hunted by
John Stevens
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
John Stevens
. Featured on August 19th, 2023.
Hold For Me
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Hold For Me's first launch.
