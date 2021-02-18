discussion
Achira Shamal
Maker
Hello We have launched HireTrace (https://hiretrace.io). It is a highly customisable recruitment management system with a flexible pricing model. He help companies to manage their recruitment process in a better way. It took us 2 months to finalise the MVP and now we are excited to get your feedback. The uniqueness of HireTrace is the pricing model. Users don't have to purchase predefined packages with defined usage limits and features. With HireTrace, you just create an account and start using it. And pay only for what you used at the end of the month. HireTrace comes with following main features, ✅ Custom hiring pipelines - Define your own hiring steps. Candidates will have to pass through each stage you define. ✅ Hiring team collaboration - Make hiring decisions together in one platform ✅ Video Interviews - On demand video interviews ✅ Analytics - Will help you to improve your hiring practices. We are offering a 2 month free trial. So please try it out :) . Since this is the first release, we would really appreciate if you could give us a feedback. Thank you Achira Shamal
