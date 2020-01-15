  1. Home
HireSweet

We help startups hire passive candidates

🔎 A search picking up on signals from all over the internet
✉️ An automated outreach software
🔔 ATS Integrations to keep track of everybody you reach out to
💆‍♂️ An Account Strategist to help you improve your hiring strategy
Give it a try!
HireSweet monitors Github and Stack Overflow to recommend you your next engineerHiring engineers sucks and many, many companies are trying to leverage artificial intelligence to solve this issue. French startup HireSweet is focusing on finding you candidates who didn't even think about applying to your company. The startup scans GitHub, Stack Overflow and other technical platf...
👋 Hey everybody, Robin from @hiresweet_ here! 🛫As early-stage startup members ourselves, we had to few inbound candidates when we wanted to hire. We relied on referral & network until we hit 20 people in the team. Suddenly, the pipeline dried and we had to find a way to engage with new candidates, especially for engineering. That’s when we started to reach out to people and the interviews started flowing again. ✉️We started reaching out to 25 candidates per day in a very personalized way. The thing is, it works awesomely. If you want to get the best candidates, you’ll have to reach out to them. Obviously, the best players are busy prospering at their current gig, or moving up their current organization. They won't be coming to you with their resumé (and you shouldn't be waiting). 🤖Yet, it takes so much time spent on low added-value tasks: finding profiles, correlating the data, finding the emails, drafting the emails, following up... 💻So we’ve spent 3 years and hired a team of 30 (including 15 engineers) to build a tool help startups do exactly that, at scale. We used it to help 700+ startups hire top talent to join their teams in Europe and the US. We're super proud to release that tool to the PH community and tell you more about how we improved our search to pick up patterns and signals than 100% of humans would miss! Ask any question you might have on the product, the AI behind the search, the future of (tech) hiring - the floor is yours!
