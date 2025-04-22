Launches
Hirenga
Tired of messy hiring? Let AI organize it for you
An affordable ATS built for small businesses. AI parses resumes, scores them for each job, tracks candidates, and sends automated emails. Start hiring smarter today — free plan included.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Hiring
•
Productivity
•
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Hirenga by
was hunted by
Eren Sagdic
in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Eren Sagdic
. Featured on April 28th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Hirenga's first launch.