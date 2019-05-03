Hingeto Supply

On the Eve of a New Product Launch, Hingeto Revolutionizes Drop-Ship Technology

Since its founding in 2015 by Leandrew Robinson, Ismail Maiyegun and Yaw Owusu-Barimah, Oakland, Calif., drop-ship technology company Hingeto has been revolutionizing direct-to-consumer apparel manufacturing. Drop-ship supply-chain management allows retailers to order only the amount of goods that customers are demanding.