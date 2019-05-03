Hingeto is a Y-Combinator (W16) backed company that allows retailers and media brands to create their own curated Amazon-style marketplace. Hingeto’s solution allows companies to grow its product assortment with an online marketplace of third party vendors.
Around the web
Hingeto WebsiteWayfair enjoyed $6.8 billion in sales in 2018. They've perfected the online marketplace model and have spent the past 15 years building a custom dropship platform enabling them to sell 11 million different products across 14,000 vendors. Wayfair will never share this platform with the world, but Hingeto will.
Hingeto
On the Eve of a New Product Launch, Hingeto Revolutionizes Drop-Ship TechnologySince its founding in 2015 by Leandrew Robinson, Ismail Maiyegun and Yaw Owusu-Barimah, Oakland, Calif., drop-ship technology company Hingeto has been revolutionizing direct-to-consumer apparel manufacturing. Drop-ship supply-chain management allows retailers to order only the amount of goods that customers are demanding.
Apparelnews
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Hiten ShahHunterPro@hnshah · Crazy Egg, Product Habits & FYI
If you're a retailer, Hingeto will help you expand your product selection quickly without taking on any inventory risk or cost. That's a win-win. The best way to sell more stuff to your audience.
Upvote (2)Share·
Yaw Owusu-BarimahMaker@yawza · Co Founder @ Hingeto.com
Hey Product Hunt Community and thanks @hnshah for hunting us. Hingeto Supply emcompasses our learnings from talking to thousands of brands, retailers and publishers on their needs in the market. We are excited to launch Hingeto Supply to give retailers and publishers the ability to launch their own curated marketplaces. Hingeto Supply allows its customers to adopt the same marketplace platform that transformed e-commerce giant Amazon from a seller of books online to a ecommerce juggernaut. We bring the same capabilities of their online marketplace of third party sellers. There has been a lot of excitement regarding DNVB's with software like Shopify. We're excited about the next generation of multi-brand retailers and marketplaces that were initially established with brands like Wayfair, YOOX, and Stitchfix.
Upvote (2)Share·