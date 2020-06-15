  1. Home
  2.  → HEY

HEY

We didn’t reinvent the wheel, only email.

#1 Product of the DayJune 15, 2020
Email deserves a dust off. A renovation. Modernized for the way we email today.
With HEY, we’ve done just that. It’s a redo, a rethink, a simplified, potent reintroduction of email. A fresh start, the way it should be.
Basecamp's radical new email app Hey is now available to tryWe all know email sucks, but there's no easy answer as to how to fix it. Inbox by Gmail was promising, only to be cut down in its prime by the evil overlords at Google who just can't let us have nice things.
Meet the Big Tech critic behind Hey, Basecamp's radical new email platformSilicon Valley has plenty of critics, but not many of them are tech company founders. Fewer still regularly tweet about breaking up Google, quitting Facebook, and holding Tesla to account for its Autopilot failures. No wonder David Heinemeier Hansson, cofounder and CTO of Basecamp and creator of web application framework Ruby on Rails, has over 400,000 Twitter followers.
How we acquired HEY.comBack on June 9, 2018, I cold emailed help@hey.com: Curious... Would you entertain an offer to sell hey.com? I'd like to use it for something I'm working on, and willing to make you a strong offer. Let me know. Thanks! And that's where it all began.
Hey is a wildly opinionated new email service from the makers of BasecampIf you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. With the world now in a seemingly permanent state of crisis, you may not be in the market for a new email address. And why would you be?
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
41 Reviews3.3/5
Josh Lewis!
Josh Lewis!
I'm a simple man. I see Jason Fried and DHH, I upvote.
Upvote (79)Share
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
I had the pleasure of getting an early walkthrough with @jasonfried last month. I'm very impressed with the level of detail and creative thinking that went into Hey. It's deserving of the hype rn.
Upvote (39)Share
traie.
traie.
@jasonfried @rrhoover Wow! Man I can't wait, lol! It feels like waiting on Christmas to get here when you are a little kid.
Upvote (2)Share
Samuel Briskar
Samuel Briskar
@jasonfried @rrhoover Looks interesting. I can't wait what is under the hood :)
Upvote (1)Share
Roey Tsemah
Roey Tsemah
@jasonfried @rrhoover any chance for an access code? I'd love to make a video about this for my YT channel and design students. It really ticks all boxes!
UpvoteShare
Max
Max
Really hoping it goes out of "influencer only" stage soon, looks great!
Upvote (26)Share
Chris Dancy
Chris Dancy
@rdev It's ironic. They are focusing on attention abuse, and then ONLY launches to some people. Kind of killed the joy I had.
Upvote (9)Share
Jason Fried
Jason Fried
Maker
@rdev @chrisdancy1 To be clear, we're not doing this to hype it up - we're rolling out slowly to be conservative. Just want to make sure everything's running smoothly before letting the 55,000 people on the list in. We will get there in a matter of days or a few weeks. This isn't going to be a drawn out invite thing like Gmail did years ago.
Upvote (27)Share
Marcell
Marcell
@rdev @chrisdancy1 @jasonfried Or like June.ai that took a year then got bought out Can you guys just allow beta access lol
Upvote (3)Share
Max
Max
@chrisdancy1 @jasonfried I was on the waitlist in the first 10 or so minutes after you announced HEY back in February and the name I wanted just got jacked a few hours ago 😢
Upvote (2)Share
Brandon Hull
Brandon Hull
@rdev @chrisdancy1 @jasonfried I see this as just the opposite of Chris. It's perfectly in the attitude of Hey as a product to roll it out like this at first. You're introducing a philosophy, not just a product. If someone likes the philosophy, they raise their hand, and you guys invite them in. Just like the feature in Hey, where a person emails, another person has to manually say, "Yes, I want emails from them." It's a 'considered' approach. Not a mass production approach.
UpvoteShare
Alexander Kaplan
Alexander Kaplan
I'm thinking all the product hunt folks who comment, upvote and dig this idea should get an invite :)
Upvote (27)Share
Brian Kaplan
Brian Kaplan
@imanujaku I upvote that.. And upvote your last name
Upvote (1)Share
Abdul
Abdul
no support for mail protocols, custom domains... it’s a marketing hype and shows a false advertisement as reinventing email which it didn’t btw and people will forget it after a month
Upvote (21)Share
Evan Petrack
Evan Petrack
@abdu1m There's definitely some truth here. It reads a good bit marketing-y. I have no problem at all paying for email tools or platforms (currently use MailMate), but I would definitely have to use before purchasing. Just a heads up @jasonfried I'm one of the many that emailed (March) but did not get a code or response.
Upvote (1)Share