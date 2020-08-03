Helppie.me

Discussion
Arvind Singh
Maker
Hey Hunters 😍, I am an Indiehacker based in Delhi, I love to build solve problems and build products. Recently I tried canny and upvoty for my products but they are way too expensive. So I decided to build something simple which can do its job efficiently and in less $$$. Meet Helppie, a simple and better way to collect feedback from your users. All you have to do is, place the widget on your website and you are done. You can collect Feature Requests, Issues, and other messages (inspired by feedback fish) I have a long list of features which I will be implementing them in the near future. Let me know, what else do you want to see in helppie. Cheers
