This looks sweet! I've played around with gpt-3 a bit myself, but super cool to see it usefully integrated in a product like this. Do you guys think existing saas products are going to start implementing models like gpt-3 or will there be a new wave of products that take their place?
@shaw_nelson Great question! I think a combination of both is likely, but as models like gpt-3 get better I think the way we design and build software will change such that newer players will have the advantage. For now, we just use gpt-3 to augment the article writing process in Helphub, but eventually you might see some cool features that use ai to engage customers and resolve their issues without a human ever being involved ;)
Hey, I’m Craig and I built Helphub along with @brahnema. Helphub is the only customer knowledge base that uses GPT-3 to write help articles for you. In addition to making writing articles super fast with AI, Helphub is also simple to use, well-designed out of the box, and super affordable for small and large teams. I took my startup through YC a few years ago, and when it was time for us to build a support center, I found that nothing really fit what I was looking for in terms of pricing, features, and aesthetics. Zendesk Guide charged for every agent on our Zendesk account, which seemed ridiculous. None of the options looked good, and it was a pain to write articles to begin with and re-write articles to stay up to date. Helphub solves all of these problems. You only pay one flat monthly fee for an unlimited number of users. This can result in massive cost savings compared to Zendesk Guide, Helpscout, or Helpjuice – all of which charge per seat. Helphub also looks great right away. Just choose your colors, upload your logo, and you’re good to go. The coolest feature though is the AI article writer. Helphub uses Open AI’s GPT-3 API to make writing and updating articles literally take seconds. You just provide a title and a bullet point list of the important points of an article and Helphub will generate a well-written article instantly. Make any necessary edits and you’re good to go! You can give Helphub a try free for 14 days (no credit card required). After that, use the promo code PH2020 until December 3rd to get 15% off any plan for 1 year!. Give it a try and let me know what you think. The AI article writer is pretty cool, so at least give that a spin as you prepare yourself for the machines to take over.
Looks interesting! To be sure, is the, "See what you can build with HelpHub" section examples of help sections built using the product?