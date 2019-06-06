HelpDesk
Meet HelpDesk – a ticketing system designed to be the simplest tool there is to manage email communication with customers.
We created HelpDesk with two goals in mind: to cut down the efforts of your support team and to make your support emails more friendly..
Agnieszka
HelpDesk is a new LiveChat's baby, dedicated for those who need a simple ticketing system.
Rafau K
We know that super-formal automated help desk emails can spook your customers out. So, here's HelpDesk with its easy-going vibe combined with the simplicity of design. HelpDesk has features that encourage collaboration within your team and speed up your response time. What's more, HelpDesk emails look like standard emails. You won't find any templates or footers in the emails sent from the HelpDesk dashboard. Your customers get only the response you want them to see, no fluff attached. Ultimately, we want you to build friendly connections with your customers. Without too much effort involved. Check out HelpDesk and let us know what you think!
