Devashish Mamgain
Hey Hunters, Devashish from Kommunicate here. After the widely loved customer automation tool, we have been conjuring unicorns back at Kommunicate HQ. After months of relentless development, numerous iterations, truckloads of caffeine later - Helpcenter by Kommunicate is officially coming out of beta. 🔥🔥 Helpcenter is a clean, lean and simple knowledge base builder tool. You can create FAQs, sort them into categories, customize interface, logo and appearance, and deploy on your website and chat widget - All this in a matter of minutes. ⚡⚡ And yes, Helpcenter comes with its very own chatbot - Liz, to make your life simpler by automating customer self-serve effectively. 🤖🤖 Do try it out - it’s free to get started with and let us know your feedback in comments
Hey guys, Excited to roll out Helpcenter - the knowledge base builder tool by Kommunicate. Super clean, pretty simple and much wow. 🔥 Helpcenter comes with a free version to get to started without a second thought. Also, we have clubbed it with our widely loved chatbot - Liz. Deploy on the website, use in the chat widget or get FAQs answered by Liz the chatbot - Helpcenter is the holistic solution you need for your FAQs.
@sudhh yes helpcenter can be used for creating documentation. You can create multiple categories in helpcenter. Also, it comes with a WYSIWYG editor with formatting options such as preformatted view, which is ideal for documentation purposes This is how it looks with categories: https://answers.kommunicate.io/
Clean UI, simple integration, can be configured in many ways. Like the product.
