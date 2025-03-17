Launches
This is a launch from OpenGig
Helix
Your collaborative AI coding agent
AI Coding Agent which helps you write production quality code. It generates code, runs commands, and debugs existing code all on its own. With built-in automation and intuitive UI, Helix helps you build enterprise grade softwares.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Software Engineering
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Helix by
OpenGig
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Nijansh Verma
,
Pawan Raj Verma
,
Nilesh Darji
,
Aman Arora
and
Abhilasha
. Featured on April 9th, 2025.
OpenGig
is rated
5/5 ★
by 21 users. It first launched on March 12th, 2025.