Home
→
Product
→
Height - Task Forms
Ranked #20 for today
Height - Task Forms
Internal and external forms to create tasks
Creating intake flows for work is now easier than ever with our new Task forms. Whether you’re creating an intake process to for coworkers or clients, task forms let you structure asks directly as tasks.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Developer Tools
by
Height
About this launch
Height
Collaborate faster with tasks, chat, and adaptive workflows
12
reviews
32
followers
Follow for updates
Height - Task Forms by
Height
was hunted by
Michael Villar
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Michael Villar
,
Thibault Leruitte
,
William Bout
and
Kat Li
. Featured on September 7th, 2022.
Height
is rated
5/5 ★
by 12 users. It first launched on September 29th, 2021.
Upvotes
18
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#64
