This is the latest launch from Height
See Height’s 6 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Height Rewind
Height Rewind

Height Rewind

Take a look at what you've accomplished in 2022

Free
Embed
Like Spotify Wrapped, but for work — we’re excited to launch Height Rewind. Connect Asana, Jira, or Height to get a recap of some of your key productivity stats from 2022…and discover your unique work persona with a badge that captures your year!
Launched in Tech by
Height
About this launch
Height
HeightCollaborate faster with tasks, chat, and adaptive workflows
19reviews
489
followers
Height Rewind by
Height
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Tech. Made by
Michael Villar
. Featured on December 9th, 2022.
Height
is rated 4.9/5 by 19 users. It first launched on September 29th, 2021.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#182