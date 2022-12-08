Products
This is the latest launch from Height
See Height’s 6 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Height Rewind
Height Rewind
Take a look at what you've accomplished in 2022
Free
Stats
Like Spotify Wrapped, but for work — we’re excited to launch Height Rewind. Connect Asana, Jira, or Height to get a recap of some of your key productivity stats from 2022…and discover your unique work persona with a badge that captures your year!
Launched in
Tech
by
Height
About this launch
Height
Collaborate faster with tasks, chat, and adaptive workflows
19
reviews
489
followers
Height Rewind by
Height
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Tech
. Made by
Michael Villar
. Featured on December 9th, 2022.
Height
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 19 users. It first launched on September 29th, 2021.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#182
