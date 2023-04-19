Products
This is the latest launch from Height
See Height’s 10 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Height Copilot
Height Copilot
AI agent that levels up the tasks your team creates
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Height Copilot is an AI-powered agent to help your team file better tasks.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Artificial Intelligence
by
Height
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Height
Collaborate faster with tasks, chat, and adaptive workflows
19
reviews
698
followers
Follow for updates
Height Copilot by
Height
was hunted by
Michael Villar
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Michael Villar
,
Sebastien Villar
,
Christophe Lamperti
and
Kat Li
. Featured on April 20th, 2023.
Height
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 19 users. It first launched on September 29th, 2021.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report