This is the latest launch from Height
See Height’s 10 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Height Copilot
Height Copilot

AI agent that levels up the tasks your team creates

Free
Embed
Height Copilot is an AI-powered agent to help your team file better tasks.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Height
About this launch
Height
19reviews
698
followers
Height Copilot by
was hunted by
Michael Villar
in Productivity, Task Management, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Michael Villar
,
Sebastien Villar
,
Christophe Lamperti
and
Kat Li
. Featured on April 20th, 2023.
Height
is rated 4.8/5 by 19 users. It first launched on September 29th, 2021.
