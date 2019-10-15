Discussion
Hey Product Hunt, Matt from Hawkeye Labs here! Super excited to introduce Hawkeye 2.0: a new testing platform that uses eye tracking to deliver unparalleled insights into user behavior. ✨👀 When we launched an early access version of the Hawkeye iOS app on Product Hunt last spring, we were blown away by the response. Over the last few months, we've been building out our full vision for a user testing platform. Hawkeye 2.0 lets you create, view, and share tests from our new web dashboard. You can easily invite participants to complete remote tests on their own devices in their own time. Using the TrueDepth camera on newer iOS devices, Hawkeye tracks where participants look during the test without any extra hardware. This lets you play back screen recordings showing where participants look and view heatmaps of the most-viewed areas in your product. Best of all, Hawkeye was designed from the ground up with great UX in mind so you can enjoy conducting your tests. In fact, you can even try out participating in a test! Give it a go and be a part of our Product Hunt user study: https://invites.usehawkeye.com/s... Features: - Send remote eye tracking tests 🎥 - View screen recordings and heatmaps 🔥 - Easily share results with your team 💌 Sign up now for free! I'd love to hear your feedback and am happy to answer any questions :)
