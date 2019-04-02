Hawkeye lets you conduct eye tracking tests using an iPhone or iPad, no extra hardware required. Understand where users look in your products, whether you're a designer, marketer, or PM.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Matt MossMaker@thefuturematt · CEO at Hawkeye Labs
Hey PH, Matt from Hawkeye Labs here! Hawkeye makes it easy to conduct eye tracking tests using an iPhone or iPad without any extra hardware. Traditionally, conducting eye tracking tests can be a real pain. You have to buy expensive eye tracking hardware and conduct all your tests in-person. So even though eye tracking provides incredibly valuable insights into user behavior, the testing process could be way better. By using the TrueDepth camera on newer iOS devices, Hawkeye tracks eye movements without any extra hardware. This makes the process way cheaper and allows far more people to participate in tests. The app is also flexible, so it works for UX researchers, marketers, and more! Highlights: - Conduct tests without any extra hardware 🎥👀 - View heatmaps, focus point diagrams, and screen recordings 📈 - Easily share results with your team 💬 - Requires an iPhone X, XS, XR, or new iPad Pro 📱 I'd love to hear your feedback and am happy to answer any questions :)
Upvote (1)Share·